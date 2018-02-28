Kevin Smith gets emotional talking about his heart attack

Two days after sustaining a massive heart attack, Kevin Smith is taking his message of recovery directly to his fans.

The actor/director did a Facebook Live Tuesday about his health scare. At times funny and profane, Smith described what happened Sunday between shows he was doing for a comedy special.

Related: Kevin Smith tweets he had 'massive heart attack'

He said he initially thought that he just had an upset stomach.

"I wound up getting ill, like threw up, but mostly bile," Smith said. "So I just thought, like, you know, I got some bad milk."

But after he began sweating profusely and had trouble breathing Smith was rushed to Glendale Adventist Hospital, where it was discovered that he had a total blockage of his left anterior descending artery, which runs down the front of the heart and supplies blood to the organ.

To prep him for surgery they had to shave his groin, said the "Jay and Silent Bob" star, who admitted a fear of not wanting his private parts exposed.

"My biggest fear in life: death, No. 1. No. 2: people seeing my d***," he said. "That's it. Terrified of that."

Smith, 47, acknowledged the large outpouring of support he's received on social media in the wake of his heart attack. He said he is feeling great and has a renewed "zest for life."

Towards the end of the video Smith -- whose father died of a massive heart attack -- got emotional talking about the possibility that he could have died.

"I didn't want to die, don't get me wrong. But I was like, 'Well, if the ferryman comes tonight, I got to pay him,'" Smith said. "What a ride it's been. What an incredible f***ing ride it's been."