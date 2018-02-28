State Representative Investigated for Sexual Assault and Miscond - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Representative Investigated for Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Posted: Updated:

Governor Tom Wolf is urging state representative Nick Miccarelli to resign from his position. 

This comes after allegations came out that the five-term lawmaker has been accused of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct.
Miccarelli is the Republican State Representative for Delaware County.
According to Penn Live, he is now under investigation by law enforcement, after two women, one, a state official, and the other, a political consultant filed the complaints on Feb 8th. The two women claim the complaints are based off of separate incidents that happened between 2012, and 2014.
The House GOP says, they hope to have the investigation completed by the end of this week.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com