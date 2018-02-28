State Representative Investigated for Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Governor Tom Wolf is urging state representative Nick Miccarelli to resign from his position.

This comes after allegations came out that the five-term lawmaker has been accused of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct.

Miccarelli is the Republican State Representative for Delaware County.

According to Penn Live, he is now under investigation by law enforcement, after two women, one, a state official, and the other, a political consultant filed the complaints on Feb 8th. The two women claim the complaints are based off of separate incidents that happened between 2012, and 2014.

The House GOP says, they hope to have the investigation completed by the end of this week.