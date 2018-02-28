Open House and Ribbon Cutting for New Businesses in Parkside Com - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Open House and Ribbon Cutting for New Businesses in Parkside Commons

Posted: Updated:
MEADVILLE, Pa. -

A ribbon cutting and open house was held at the Parkside Commons in Meadville. 

It served to bring recognition to three new businesses located on the second floor of the building. Parkside Commons is owned by the same group that owns Erie's Renaissance Center, which is geared to offering office space to new innovative local entrepreneurs.
Wednesday, Foundry CoWork, Bull Moose Marketing, and Meadville Calendar.com held the joint ribbon cutting and open house.
The owner and operator of Foundry Co-Work, told Erie News Now, why Parkside Commons offers opportunity to Meadville's community.

Parkside Commons is also the temporary location for the Meadville library, until they recover from fire damages.

