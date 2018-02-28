The Koehler Comeback: Erie's historic brewery revived in Grove City

New York-based Heritage Ministries has acquired Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.More >>
New York-based Heritage Ministries has acquired Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.More >>
It was twelve years ago this month when a piece of Erie history, the old Jackson Koehler Eagle Brewery, was demolished. Fast-forward to 2018, and the Koehler Brewing Company is back.More >>
It was twelve years ago this month when a piece of Erie history, the old Jackson Koehler Eagle Brewery, was demolished. Fast-forward to 2018, and the Koehler Brewing Company is back.More >>
Three-year-old Liv Jordan of Erie County is fighting for her life in this disease commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.More >>
Three-year-old Liv Jordan of Erie County is fighting for her life in this disease commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.More >>
The company will pay $178.9 million-dollars for it.More >>
The company will pay $178.9 million-dollars for it.More >>
According to Penn Live, he is now under investigation by law enforcement, after two women, one, a state official, and the other, a political consultant filed the complaints on Feb 8th.More >>
According to Penn Live, he is now under investigation by law enforcement, after two women, one, a state official, and the other, a political consultant filed the complaints on Feb 8th.More >>
14-year-old Annalise McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, according to Pennsylvania State Police.More >>
14-year-old Annalise McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, according to Pennsylvania State Police.More >>
A Good Samaritan runs inside a smoky Erie home, bringing a woman to safety. Three people were overcome with smoke during that fire, and the deputy chief says the Good Samaritan could have been the fourth.More >>
A Good Samaritan runs inside a smoky Erie home, bringing a woman to safety. Three people were overcome with smoke during that fire, and the deputy chief says the Good Samaritan could have been the fourth.More >>
The facility, on East 19th street is owned by Pro Waste Services. The family-owned business built the station to help curb illegal dumping by allowing individuals, as well as other businesses, to dispose of any unwanted waste.More >>
The facility, on East 19th street is owned by Pro Waste Services. The family-owned business built the station to help curb illegal dumping by allowing individuals, as well as other businesses, to dispose of any unwanted waste.More >>