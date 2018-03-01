Sheriffs Search for Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week they are looking for Karl Kafferlin, 24. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

They are also looking for Jacob Rodriguez, 25. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of forgery.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.