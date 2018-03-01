Warren School District Starts Discussion on National School Walk Out

A growing number of schools in Erie County plan to take part in a national school walkout set for next month. Both to honor the victims of that school shooting, and push lawmakers for stronger gun control. But not all schools are on board, at least not yet.

As of now, no Warren or Crawford County schools are signed up online to participate in the National School Walk Out.

Erie News Now caught up with school leaders in Warren County to see how they are approaching the National School Walk Out.

Warren School District Superintendent Amy Stewart said the school district is just now starting to talk about whether students are going to take part in the national school walkout.

Stewart said there just hasn’t been a lot of students coming forward and expressing their opinion saying they’d like to participate.

The walkout is scheduled for March 14th at 10 a.m.

Stewart said the district will meet over the next few days to figure out where they want to go with this.

“We have four high schools here and we want to make sure that students are able to pay their respects to what happened in Parkland and be able to express their opinion but we want them to do that in a safe and appropriate way,” Stewart said.

When it comes to keeping students safe, Stewart said the district is focusing on increasing mental health awareness, and practicing safety drills and safety training.

As far as the districts thoughts in arming teachers, Stewart said there’s a lot of factors to consider.

“It would take an awful lot of logistical things, a lot of conversation, a lot of policy work if that's the direction that the board would want to go,” she said. “There would be a lot that we would need to work through. That's not anything we would expect to administer in the near future. These are complicated issues.”

Stewart said the district will participate in Alias Training and Security Services Thursday March 8th at 7:30 p.m.