New $25M Cancer Center Coming to Saint Vincent Hospital

Allegheny Health Network and Saint Vincent Hospital unveiled plans Thursday for a new, state-of-the-art cancer center in Erie.

It will be located on the southwest corner of West 25th and Myrtle St., adjacent to Saint Vincent Surgery Center and the main hospital building.

Construction starts Thursday on the new 36,474 square foot cancer center.

It is expected to open in December 2019.

St. Vincent Hospital said it will provide Erie residents and neighboring communities with comprehensive cancer care that is unprecedented in the region.

