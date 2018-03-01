High School Student Pleads Guilty to Corruption of Minors, Gets Probation

An Iroquois High School student charged with having sex with an underage girl was sentenced to two years probation after entering a plea Thursday.

Brandon Ashley, 18, pleaded guilty to corruption of minors. The other charges were dropped

Ashley had sex with the 13-year-old girl at her Wesleyville home Oct. 15, according to police in the criminal complaint.

Lawyers and prosecutors said in court Thursday the sex was consensual, and the victim told Ashley she was 16.

The charges were filed after an interview was conducted Oct. 19 at the Children's Advocacy Center, police said. Ashley was arraigned the next day.

The victim and her mother said they did not want Ashley to serve jail time.

He was a running back and linebacker for the Iroquois High School football team, according to the 2017 roster.

Ashley did not finish his senior year of high school because of the charges.

