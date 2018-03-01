Innovation Erie Launches 9th Annual Design Competition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Innovation Erie Launches 9th Annual Design Competition

Have an idea you want to share with the Erie community?

Thursday morning, Innovation Erie announced its 9th annual design competition.

The competition calls for people to submit their original product ideas that could be made in the Erie region. It was created  to spark economic development in Northwest PA, by supporting community artists, designers, and more.

This summer, a panel of judges will select up to 15 semi-finalist to exhibit their ideas at the Erie Art Museum.

The top four finalists will compete for over $10,000 in cash and assistance prizes.

The Idea Fund recently adopted the competition and the Made in Erie design lab. It's an entity under the nonprofit the Erie Management Group. The Idea Fund supports beginning entrepreneurs through funding and mentorship.

The deadline to apply is May 2nd. For more information or to apply, visit www.innovationerie.org.

