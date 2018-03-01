Two Charged for East Erie Meth Lab

Two people have been arrested after a meth lab was found in an east Erie home last month.

Ashlee Rummer, 27, and Jeffrey Thomas, 37, face drug charges including operating a meth lab and risking a catastrophe.

Troopers served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of East 22nd Street in the City of Erie around 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

A one-pot meth lab, methamphetamine, items used to make the drug and drug paraphernalia were seized, according to State Police.

Rummer and Thomas were arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

