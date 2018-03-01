Community Conversations to Kick Off in Erie Schools; New Customer Service Initiatives Implemented

Brandon Ashley, 18, pleaded guilty to corruption of minors. The other charges were dropped.More >>
It was twelve years ago this month when a piece of Erie history, the old Jackson Koehler Eagle Brewery, was demolished. Fast-forward to 2018, and the Koehler Brewing Company is back.More >>
New York-based Heritage Ministries has acquired Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Three-year-old Liv Jordan of Erie County is fighting for her life in this disease commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.More >>
According to Penn Live, he is now under investigation by law enforcement, after two women, one, a state official, and the other, a political consultant filed the complaints on Feb 8th.More >>
