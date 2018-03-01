Community Conversations to Kick Off in Erie Schools; New Customer Service Initiatives Implemented

The City of Erie will kick off its community conversations next week.

The first two sessions will be for Erie school students only, Mayor Joe Schember announced Thursday morning.

City and school district representatives will ask the students what they like about their neighborhoods, what they would like to see change and what will make them live in the city after they are done with school.

The sessions are both Wednesday, March 7. The first starts at 9 a.m. at Erie High School while the second is at 11:30 a.m. at East Middle School.

The dates and times of other meetings for the public are still being finalized.

The collaboration will help to better implement the city's comprehensive plan Erie Refocused and the Erie School District's strategic plan, Schember said.

The mayor also unveiled two new customer service initiatives in Erie City Hall.

The first is called the 20-10 rule. He is asking employees to look at and smile at somebody when they are 20 feet away. When they are 10 feet away, everyone is asked to greet the person and say hello.

It's modeled after a practice at HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital.

Additionally, employees are being asked to wear city-issued name tags.

