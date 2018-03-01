Federal Search Warrants Executed at Booker T. Washington Center, Councilwoman's Home

Investigators confirm they served federal search warrants Thursday at the Booker T. Washington Center and the home of Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Booker T. Washington Center leaders told Erie News Now agents were looking for payroll, written and received donations and accounting information related to Mothers Against Teen Violence (MATV).

Arrington is the founder of the non-violence program. It operates at the Booker T. Washington Center at 17th and Holland.

"The Booker T. Washington Center is not being investigated by the FBI," said Shantel Hilliard of the Booker T. Washington Center. "We have nothing to do with this investigation. We will provide the information they requested. Other than that, we are not a part of the investigation, so I want people to understand that clearly."

The City of Erie Mayor's Office said it is aware of the investigation but said it would be premature to comment at this time.

Arrington is in her third year on Erie City Council. It's her first year as council president.

