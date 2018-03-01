Federal Search Warrants Executed at Booker T. Washington Center, - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Federal Search Warrants Executed at Booker T. Washington Center, Erie City Councilwoman's Home

Posted: Updated:

Investigators confirm they served federal search warrants Thursday at the Booker T. Washington Center and the home of Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington as part of an on-going investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

No other details have been released at this time.

Erie News Now has reached out to Arrington for comment.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com