Federal Search Warrants Executed at Booker T. Washington Center, Erie City Councilwoman's Home
Investigators confirm they served federal search warrants Thursday at the Booker T. Washington Center and the home of Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington as part of an on-going investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
No other details have been released at this time.
Erie News Now has reached out to Arrington for comment.
