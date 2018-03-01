Toddler in OCY's Care After Parents Charged with Child Endangerment

A toddler is now in the care of the Erie County Office of Children and Youth after a pair drives away following a disturbance at a Summit Township hotel.

State Police were called to the Red Roof Inn at Route 97 and Interstate 90 around 12:36 a.m. Thursday.

As troopers arrived, they said a late-model, small Toyota pickup truck was leaving the hotel and made an illegal left-hand turn onto Route 97. The vehicle jumped the middle divider and stalled in the intersection, according to State Police.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and determined Jarvis Atkins was under the influence of illegal drugs. They also found Atkins and Kaelynn Valentine used a ratchet strap to secure their one-year-old daughter's car seat in the truck, State Police said. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the truck.

Atkins, 26, and Valentine, 21, both of Titusville, were arraigned on charges including endangering the welfare of children, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and drug paraphernalia. Atkins is also charged with DUI and false identification to a law enforcement officer. They were committed to the Erie County Prison, but Valentine has since been released on bond.

