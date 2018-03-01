Plans for Erie County Community College Moving Forward

Erie County wants the state to release $3.5 million to help establish a local community college.

Erie County Council approved sponsoring the college last June.

A formal application was then made and remains pending.

Just recently the county provided more information about projected enrollment, revenue and expenses.

And now, the county wants to start the process of the state providing money so the project can move forward if the application is approved.

Erie County Director of Administration Gary Lee said, "So we have $10 million allocated for the community college. We submitted an application to release about $3.5 million of these funds. And we are going to match that $2.5 million with money from the Erie Community Foundation."

The county hopes to get a decision on the application from the state by the end of June.