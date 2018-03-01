Saint Vincent Hospital Unveils Plans for New Cancer Center

Plans to build a state-of-the-art $25 million cancer center at Saint Vincent Hospital were unveiled today.

Leaders of Saint Vincent and the Allegheny Health Network announced plans to build the center at West 25th and Myrtle, a site currently being used as a parking lot.

Construction is expected to begin next month, with the planned opening in late 2019.

Right now, some cancer services are located at the Regional Cancer Center on West 12th Street.

But Saint Vincent and UPMC Hamot recently announced plans to end their joint ownership of the center within two years.

Saint Vincent leaders think having all cancer services under one roof on the hospital campus, will help patients.

Saint Vincent Hospital President, Chris Clark, D.O. said, "By bringing everything to our location we can do a better job with this integrated approach to treat them. And in the end, get better outcomes as a result."

Cancer surgeon Brian Jones, M.D. said, "So if you have the personnel in place to provide all of the services that we have always provided but under one roof, that to me is state-of-the-art, the centralization of it."

The new center will provide a wide range of services including oncology, infusion and radiation treatments.