Growing Sinkhole Closes Part of Meadville Road

A growing sinkhole has closed part of a road in the City of Meadville.

It formed Wednesday on Linden Street/State Route 322 between Park Ave. and South Main St.

The sinkhole was likely caused by a collapsed utility line, according to a news release from the city manager's office.

The area will remain closed until repairs are made because it poses a threat to the safety of drivers.

Excavation will start Friday to pinpoint the source of the sinkhole and make repair plans.

Police will be keeping an eye on the sinkhole to determine if any other closures are necessary.

The following detour is recommended for traffic on SR 322 going east to Cochranton:

  • Remain on Park Avenue north
  • Right eastbound onto Willow Street
  • Right southbound onto South Main Street
  • Continue onto SR 322 east

