Growing Sinkhole Closes Part of Meadville Road

Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington is the founder of the non-violence program. It operates at the Booker T. Washington Center at 17th and Holland.More >>
Brandon Ashley, 18, pleaded guilty to corruption of minors. The other charges were dropped.More >>
State Police were called to the Red Roof Inn at Route 97 and Interstate 90 around 12:36 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A former inmate at the Erie County Prison has filed a lawsuit against Erie County, claiming that he suffered life-threatening injuries while in custody.More >>
It was twelve years ago this month when a piece of Erie history, the old Jackson Koehler Eagle Brewery, was demolished. Fast-forward to 2018, and the Koehler Brewing Company is back.More >>
New York-based Heritage Ministries has acquired Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Three-year-old Liv Jordan of Erie County is fighting for her life in this disease commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.More >>
