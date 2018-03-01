Erie Sport and Travel Show Set to Start 28th Year

The Erie Sport and Travel Show is now starting it's 28th year. It gets underway Friday at Noon at the Bayfront Convention Center. The event brings the great outdoors all under one roof for sportsmen and women and their families.

Show Promoter, Mark Concilla, says, "It gets some of the kids down to see a fish in a big tank to try to catch a fish, watch some kayak demos, and things like that. Also, it gives the sportsman and women the chance to come down and talk to the PA Game Commission, Fish and Boat Commission, a lot of the different organizations that are here to support them."

Here's a look at the times and days:

Friday: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday: 10am – 8pm

Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Admission $8

Children 10 years & under are free

