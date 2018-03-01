PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates Due to We - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates Due to Weather

Posted: Updated:

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 90 and 86 in Erie County due to the winter weather.

Drivers are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel.

PennDOT’s goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. Crews will treat the roads until the precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

