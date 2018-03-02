Erie to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Twice

We are now in the month of March and for a lot of people that means St. Patrick’s Day isn’t far away.

And this year, it appears Erie gets to double dip in the celebration. That’s because the Annual St. Patty’s Day parade is happening on March 10th, a week before the actual holiday, even though St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday.

Organizer Deb Brunner is part of the Knights and Ladies organization that picks the parade date. She said they choose this year’s date because they want the parade to be more kid friendly.

We asked you on our Facebook page what they thought of the parade being held a week earlier.

Facebook user Marylou said, “I don’t want to take my granddaughter down there when all the people are drinking.”

Another user Sharon Thompson said, “It’s a bad idea for us great for bars downtown… they get two weekends of sales.”

Erie News Now stopped by Molly Brannigans located on State Street, it’s one of the more popular places to go during the parade. General Manager Katie Gallagher said she’s relieved the celebration is split up between two weekends.

“It gives us the opportunity to have two pretty great weekends instead of just all piled into one day because Saint Patrick’s Day itself is always going to be really packed,” she said. “It’s a great party from 7 a.m. to close.”

Gallagher also said offering two weekends to celebrate will help her business.

“It'll make the month of March even better just to have those two really big weekends instead of just having it all packed into one 24 hour period so yea we're looking forward to it everyone is gearing up for the two green weekends and we hope to have a really good crowd each weekend,” she said.

The parade will be on March 10th starting at 10 a.m.