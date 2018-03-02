Shots reportedly fired at Central Michigan University - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shots reportedly fired at Central Michigan University

Ray Sanchez, CNN -

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, the school said Friday morning on its website and its verified Twitter account.

A suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is still at large, and everyone is advised "to take shelter," law enforcement and school officials said.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff's Department are assisting university police, officials said.

The university, which has about 20,000 students, is in Mount Pleasant, about two hours northwest of Detroit.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2018/03/02/central-michigan-university-shots-fired.cnn
