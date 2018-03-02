Behrend students headed to Texas to restore hurricane-damaged ho - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Behrend students headed to Texas to restore hurricane-damaged homes

Posted: Updated:

Homes that remain damaged from the wrath of Hurricane Harvey last year, will get some help from some  local university students.

A group of 28 students and faculty from Penn State Behrend will head to Houston, Texas. They are a part of  the school’s community service club "Reality Check."  

They will assist in the restoration of houses damaged by the hurricane, among other projects.

The effort is part of their annual "Alternative Spring Break" trip. Last year, the group traveled to San Francisco to assist with restoration and to help fight hunger and homelessness.

PSB  sophomore, Alexandra Sienerth says while the club is very involved in the Erie community, it's important to lend a hand to other communities, even if you don't live there

"There's so much more need in the world then just right here, so i think it gives everyone an opportunity to go and see the different kinds of  things that other people go through.” Sienerth said “And being able to go help them is just a really awesome experience."
 

They will be joined by roughly 100 other students from across the Penn State network of colleges. Behrend students  will leave for Texas tomorrow morning, and will be there through next Friday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com