Behrend students headed to Texas to restore hurricane-damaged homes

Homes that remain damaged from the wrath of Hurricane Harvey last year, will get some help from some local university students.

A group of 28 students and faculty from Penn State Behrend will head to Houston, Texas. They are a part of the school’s community service club "Reality Check."

They will assist in the restoration of houses damaged by the hurricane, among other projects.

The effort is part of their annual "Alternative Spring Break" trip. Last year, the group traveled to San Francisco to assist with restoration and to help fight hunger and homelessness.

PSB sophomore, Alexandra Sienerth says while the club is very involved in the Erie community, it's important to lend a hand to other communities, even if you don't live there

"There's so much more need in the world then just right here, so i think it gives everyone an opportunity to go and see the different kinds of things that other people go through.” Sienerth said “And being able to go help them is just a really awesome experience."



They will be joined by roughly 100 other students from across the Penn State network of colleges. Behrend students will leave for Texas tomorrow morning, and will be there through next Friday.