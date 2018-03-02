Attorney, Former Mayor Rick Filippi Files Petition to Run for State Representative

Attorney and former Erie mayor Rick Filippi made it official: He is running as a Democrat for second district state representative.

He posted a picture on social media Friday afternoon from Harrisburg, where he is filing his petitions to become a candidate in the race.

Filippi told Erie News Now in early February he believes he can help Erie move forward again after a 12-year hiatus.

Real estate broker Laban Marsh announced last week he will be running as a Republican.

The district covers Erie's sixth ward plus Summit Township and Belle Valley.

Longtime incumbent Flo Fabrizio announced he is not seeking another term.

