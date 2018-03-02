Republican governor asks Trump to reconsider tariffs - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Republican governor asks Trump to reconsider tariffs

Posted: Updated:
Sophie Tatum, CNN -

Wisconsin's Republican governor says President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs could be detrimental to American jobs.

On Thursday, Trump announced that his administration would implement new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The controversial move is likely to invite retaliatory measures from foreign countries, raising the specter of a trade war between the US and several other steel-producing countries.

Following the announcement, Gov. Scott Walker has asked Trump to reconsider his position on tariffs if he wants to protect US jobs.

"If the President wants to protect good-paying, family-supporting jobs in America, especially here in Wisconsin, then he should reconsider the administration's position on these tariffs, particularly on ultra-thin aluminum," Walker said in a statement. "As I described to US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross last year, there is not a market in America that can support the demand for ultra-thin aluminum for employers here in Wisconsin and across the country."

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted about the possibility of a trade war, posting that they are "easy to win."

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!" his tweet said.

However, some American companies are already facing potential backlash from the announcement -- including Milwaukee-based company Harley-Davidson.

"We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

Canada's foreign minister also voiced opposition.

"Should restrictions be imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum products, Canada will take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Walker said the move could incentivize American companies to take their business beyond US borders.

"Ironically, American companies who will feel the negative impact of the tariffs can actually move their operations to another country, such as Canada, and not face new tariffs on the sale of their products. This scenario would lead to the exact opposite outcome of the administration's stated objective, which is to protect American jobs," Walker's statement said.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/03/01/trump-aluminum-steel-tariffs-sot.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com