Erie RE/MAX Presents Check to Help Sick, Injured Children

The Children's Miracle Network and Erie RE/MAX Real Estate celebrated 25 years of partnership Friday with a special check presentation.

The real estate company raised $6,500 for sick and injured children at Saint Vincent Hospital.

RE/MAX has raised more than $157 million nationally for hospitals.

The money raised goes towards life-saving equipment and special beds for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Some of the equipment can be quite expensive, which makes the donations vital.

"It's really exciting to see it work," said Art Lindquist, broker and owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Group. "Every dollar goes back to the local community to the children here at Saint Vincent's Hospital, so we're really excited that we help families in our business. It's really wonderful to be able to give back to them."

Both parties said the look forward to strengthening that partnership for the next 25 years.

