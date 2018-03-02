Grant Helps Improve West Bayfront Neighborhood

Tree trimming crews were hard at work in the Our West Bayfront neighborhood.

Erie News Now found them trimming big branches near West 3rd and Walnut Tuesday.

Trimming the large, older trees is part of a plan to make the neighborhood safer by improving visibility and and lighting.

It will be done in phases. This phase focuses on a three-block area between the MLK Center and Bayview Park.

The work will cost about $13,000.

It is funded by a Susan Hirt Hagen transformational grant from the Erie Community Foundation and Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

