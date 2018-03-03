Meth, Marijuana, Heroin, Cash Seized in Jamestown Traffic Stop

More drugs, including meth, marijuana and heroin, are now off the streets of Jamestown, New York after a traffic stop Friday evening.

Police stopped the vehicle for not using a turn signal near Allen Street and Foote Ave. near UPMC Hospital around 7:31 p.m.

Officers identified the driver as Henry J. Myers, 49, and passenger as Jeffrey L. Myers, 50 - both of Jamestown.

During the stop, police learned Henry Myers was driving while his license was suspended. While he was taken into custody, he was found with a large quantity of meth and a digital scale, Jamestown Police said.

Investigators searched his vehicle and found another large amount of meth, along with 7 bags of heroin, 4.2 grams marijuana and almost $2,000 in cash, according to police. Both quantities of meth seized totaled 2.99 ounces.

Henry Myers was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana and failing to signal.

Jeffrey Myers was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

