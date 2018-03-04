Truck Hits Bus in West Erie Crash

No one was hurt after truck hit a bus in a west Erie accident Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.

The gold GMC Sierra truck suffered heavy front-end damage after colliding with the EMTA bus.

The accident tied up traffic. Police had stopped eastbound traffic for a while.

Police are investigating.

