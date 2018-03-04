Erie SeaWolves Host Annual Job Fair - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie SeaWolves Host Annual Job Fair

The Erie SeaWolves regular season may be a little more than a month away, but staff are already looking for people to join their team for the upcoming season.

The team hosted its annual job fair Saturday to recruit for the 2018 baseball season. 

Staff said about 40 people applied for open positions.

The team is hiring for a range of positions, including concessions and food service, ballpark cleaning and maintenance, and fun zone attendents.

SeaWolves assistant general manager Greg Gania said they are looking for energetic people to fill these roles and help make the experience better for fans.

"A lot of time, it's our game day employees that are our first line of defense, whether it's our ushers or our ticket takers," said Greg Gania, assistant general manager and communications for the Erie SeaWolves. "That's the first person that greets everyone when they first get to the ballpark. We want those people to have smiles on their faces and be energetic and enthusiastic."

To apply, you must be 16 years or older.

The season opener is April 5th.

