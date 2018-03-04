Erie SeaWolves Host Annual Job Fair

City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
Erie police are investigating after a car hit an 11-year-old child this afternoon. It happened near 16th and Liberty Street just before 4:00. Emergycare responded to the scene.More >>
Police stopped the vehicle for not using a turn signal near Allen Street and Foote Ave. near UPMC Hospital around 7:31 p.m.More >>
Three-year-old Liv Jordan of Erie County is fighting for her life in this disease commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.More >>
A former inmate at the Erie County Prison has filed a lawsuit against Erie County, claiming that he suffered life-threatening injuries while in custody.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
