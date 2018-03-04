Tree Comes Down on Home in Millcreek Township

The heavy snowfall brought down a big tree onto a home on Ardmore Avenue in Millcreek Township.

It forced Don Murphy and his wife to stay with family. They are waiting for some of the snow and ice to melt, so insurance investigators can assess the damage.

No one was hurt when the tree fell after a day of saturating rains was followed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.

Mrs. Murphy was in the bedroom, and her husband was out picking up pizza.

Neighbors also said they are still waiting for power to be restored on the west side of the street.

