Erie Police investigate Buffalo Rd. shooting

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night on the city's east side.

It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd. Police tell Erie News Now a 34-year-old man was coming out of his home when he was shot seven times in the abdomen and arm. He was rushed to UPMC Hamot for treatment. His name has not been released.

Police are still on the hunt for that suspect. A motive behind the shooting is unknown, police said.