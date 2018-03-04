Erie Police investigate Buffalo Rd. shooting

Posted: Saturday, March 3 2018 7:38 PM EST 2018-03-04 00:38:59 GMT Updated: Saturday, March 3 2018 11:36 PM EST 2018-03-04 04:36:54 GMT Threats against Corry Area School District lead to arrest of 19-year-old
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and students
More >> Posted: Saturday, March 3 2018 6:25 PM EST 2018-03-03 23:25:03 GMT Updated: Saturday, March 3 2018 6:25 PM EST 2018-03-03 23:25:03 GMT
Erie police are investigating after a car hit an 11-year-old child this afternoon. It happened near 16th and Liberty Street just before 4:00. Emergycare responded to the scene.
More >> Posted: Sunday, March 4 2018 9:29 AM EST 2018-03-04 14:29:42 GMT Updated: Sunday, March 4 2018 9:29 AM EST 2018-03-04 14:29:42 GMT
It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.
More >> Posted: Sunday, March 4 2018 2:48 AM EST 2018-03-04 07:48:22 GMT Updated: Sunday, March 4 2018 2:48 AM EST 2018-03-04 07:48:22 GMT
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.
More >> Posted: Sunday, March 4 2018 3:06 AM EST 2018-03-04 08:06:20 GMT Updated: Sunday, March 4 2018 3:06 AM EST 2018-03-04 08:06:20 GMT
No one was hurt when the tree fell after a day of saturating rains was followed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.
Posted: Saturday, March 3 2018 3:34 AM EST 2018-03-03 08:34:28 GMT Dick's Sporting Goods expected some backlash when it said it would stop selling assault-style rifles. Instead, it got flowers. Posted: Saturday, March 3 2018 11:45 PM EST 2018-03-04 04:45:28 GMT David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the TV comedy series "M*A*S*H," died Saturday, the agency representing him said.
Police stopped the vehicle for not using a turn signal near Allen Street and Foote Ave. near UPMC Hospital around 7:31 p.m.
