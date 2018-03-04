Brain Awareness Day at Millcreek Mall Focuses on Mental Health - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Brain Awareness Day at Millcreek Mall Focuses on Mental Health

Representatives from Edinboro University spent Saturday educating people on all things brain-related to remind people about the importance of mental and brain health.

The university's Psychology Club and the Psychology Department hosted Brain Awareness Day at the Millcreek Mall. 

All attendees received goodie bags filled with information about mental and brain health and how to stay sharp as you get older.

Organizers said the goal of Brain Awareness Day is to understand brain behavior, inspire careers in neuroscience, improve awareness of mental health issues and promote healthy lifestyles.

"Sooner or later, we're all going to have to deal with some brain issue one way or another," said Peter McLaughlin, Edinboro University professor. "For a lot of us, it's going to be normal aging hopefully, but a lot of people are touched by mental illness. It's important to understand by that - whether it be a person or a family member or somebody that they know, or even just having people be more educated, so that they know what to advocate for."

It is also part of Brain Awareness Week, which runs until March 18.

