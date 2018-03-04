First Warning Weather uses its exclusive Weather Impact Index.
The index can be used as a guide on how weather may affect your plans, property or your safety.
On the 7 Day Outlook, you will always see color bars showing how the weather may impact you.
It's another way of making weather easier to understand and weather you can use.
