Vehicle Hit by Train in Conneaut, Ohio; Man Suffers Severe Injur - Erie News Now

Vehicle Hit by Train in Conneaut, Ohio; Man Suffers Severe Injuries

A man suffered serious injuries after his car was hit by a train while trying to "beat the train" in Conneaut, Ohio, according to police.

It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and found a gray Buick Lucerne with a 70-year-old man trapped inside.

He told police he went around the railroad crossing gates that were down, said his vehicle became stuck in heavy snow, and his vehicle was hit by a passing train.

Fire and EMS freed the man and took him to the hospital for treatment.

