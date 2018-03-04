PIAA Announces First Round Basketball Schedule - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PIAA Announces First Round Basketball Schedule

Posted: Updated:

With the District-10 Finals now complete, the PIAA has announced the first round match ups for the girls and boys basketball state playoffs. District-10 will have 14 boys teams and 11 girls teams in the first round.

Here is the complete list of games for all District-10 area schools:

Girls Basketball

1A

  • Kennedy Catholic vs. Portage at Sharon High School-Saturday, Mar 10 at 5:30
  • Farrell vs. West Greene at Peters Township-Saturday Mar 10 at 3:00

2A

  • West Middlesex vs. Leechburg at Slippery Rock University-Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:00
  • Reynolds vs. Serra Catholic at Sharon High School- Friday Mar. 9 at 4:00
  • Cambridge Springs vs. Chartiers Houston at Cannon McMillan High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 6:00

3A

  • Seneca vs. Laurel at Edinboro University-Friday Mar 9. at 6:00
  • Northwestern vs. Brookville at Clarion High School-Friday Mar 10 at 7:30

4A

  • Villa Maria vs. Blackhawk at Edinboro University-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:00pm

5A

  • Slippery Rock vs. Thomas Jefferson at Sharon High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:00
  • Harbor Creek vs. Chartiers Valley at Edinboro University- Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30
  • Hickory vs. Oakland Catholic at North Hills High School-Saturday mar. 10 at 3:00

Boys Basketball

1A

  • Kennedy Catholic vs. Propel Andrew at Slippery Rock University-Friday, Mar 9 at 6:30
  • Jamestown vs. Elk County Catholic-Friday Mar. 9 at 6:00

2A

  • West Middlesex vs. Springdale at Sharon High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00
  • Cambridge Springs vs. Leechburg at Meadville High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30
  • Wilmington vs. Coudersport at St. Marys High School- Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30
  • Cochranton vs. Sewickley Academy at Northgate High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:30

3A

  • Fairview vs. Shady Side Academy at Edinboro University Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00
  • Greenville vs. Cardinal-Wuerl north Catholic at Meadville High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00
  • Mercyhurst Prep vs. Karns City at Keystone High School- Saturday Mar. 10 at 6:00

4A

  • Sharon vs. Valley at Slippery Rock University-Friday Mar. 9 at 8:00
  • Hickory vs. Belle-Vernon at Sharon High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30 pm
  • Grove City vs. Quaker Valley at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic-Friday Mar 9 at 7:30
  • Fort LeBoeuf vs. New Castle at Butler High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30

5A

  • Cathedral Prep vs. Trinity Area at Edinboro University-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Upload Your Sports Photo

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com