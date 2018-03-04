PIAA Announces First Round Basketball Schedule

With the District-10 Finals now complete, the PIAA has announced the first round match ups for the girls and boys basketball state playoffs. District-10 will have 14 boys teams and 11 girls teams in the first round.

Here is the complete list of games for all District-10 area schools:

Girls Basketball

1A

Kennedy Catholic vs. Portage at Sharon High School-Saturday, Mar 10 at 5:30

Farrell vs. West Greene at Peters Township-Saturday Mar 10 at 3:00

2A

West Middlesex vs. Leechburg at Slippery Rock University-Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:00

Reynolds vs. Serra Catholic at Sharon High School- Friday Mar. 9 at 4:00

Cambridge Springs vs. Chartiers Houston at Cannon McMillan High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 6:00

3A

Seneca vs. Laurel at Edinboro University-Friday Mar 9. at 6:00

Northwestern vs. Brookville at Clarion High School-Friday Mar 10 at 7:30

4A

Villa Maria vs. Blackhawk at Edinboro University-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:00pm

5A

Slippery Rock vs. Thomas Jefferson at Sharon High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:00

Harbor Creek vs. Chartiers Valley at Edinboro University- Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30

Hickory vs. Oakland Catholic at North Hills High School-Saturday mar. 10 at 3:00

Boys Basketball

1A

Kennedy Catholic vs. Propel Andrew at Slippery Rock University-Friday, Mar 9 at 6:30

Jamestown vs. Elk County Catholic-Friday Mar. 9 at 6:00

2A

West Middlesex vs. Springdale at Sharon High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00

Cambridge Springs vs. Leechburg at Meadville High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30

Wilmington vs. Coudersport at St. Marys High School- Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30

Cochranton vs. Sewickley Academy at Northgate High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:30

3A

Fairview vs. Shady Side Academy at Edinboro University Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00

Greenville vs. Cardinal-Wuerl north Catholic at Meadville High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Karns City at Keystone High School- Saturday Mar. 10 at 6:00

4A

Sharon vs. Valley at Slippery Rock University-Friday Mar. 9 at 8:00

Hickory vs. Belle-Vernon at Sharon High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30 pm

Grove City vs. Quaker Valley at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic-Friday Mar 9 at 7:30

Fort LeBoeuf vs. New Castle at Butler High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30

5A