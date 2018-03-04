PIAA Announces First Round Basketball Schedule

With the District-10 Finals now complete, the PIAA has announced the first round match ups for the girls and boys basketball state playoffs. District-10 will have 14 boys teams and 11 girls teams in the first round.
Here is the complete list of games for all District-10 area schools:
Girls Basketball
1A
Kennedy Catholic vs. Portage at Sharon High School-Saturday, Mar 10 at 5:30
Farrell vs. West Greene at Peters Township-Saturday Mar 10 at 3:00
2A
West Middlesex vs. Leechburg at Slippery Rock University-Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:00
Reynolds vs. Serra Catholic at Sharon High School- Friday Mar. 9 at 4:00
Cambridge Springs vs. Chartiers Houston at Cannon McMillan High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 6:00
3A
Seneca vs. Laurel at Edinboro University-Friday Mar 9. at 6:00
Northwestern vs. Brookville at Clarion High School-Friday Mar 10 at 7:30
4A
Villa Maria vs. Blackhawk at Edinboro University-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:00pm
5A
Slippery Rock vs. Thomas Jefferson at Sharon High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:00
Harbor Creek vs. Chartiers Valley at Edinboro University- Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30
Hickory vs. Oakland Catholic at North Hills High School-Saturday mar. 10 at 3:00
Boys Basketball
1A
Kennedy Catholic vs. Propel Andrew at Slippery Rock University-Friday, Mar 9 at 6:30
Jamestown vs. Elk County Catholic-Friday Mar. 9 at 6:00
2A
West Middlesex vs. Springdale at Sharon High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00
Cambridge Springs vs. Leechburg at Meadville High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30
Wilmington vs. Coudersport at St. Marys High School- Saturday Mar. 10 at 5:30
Cochranton vs. Sewickley Academy at Northgate High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 4:30
3A
Fairview vs. Shady Side Academy at Edinboro University Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00
Greenville vs. Cardinal-Wuerl north Catholic at Meadville High School-Saturday Mar. 10 at 7:00
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Karns City at Keystone High School- Saturday Mar. 10 at 6:00
4A
Sharon vs. Valley at Slippery Rock University-Friday Mar. 9 at 8:00
Hickory vs. Belle-Vernon at Sharon High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30 pm
Grove City vs. Quaker Valley at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic-Friday Mar 9 at 7:30
Fort LeBoeuf vs. New Castle at Butler High School-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30
5A
Cathedral Prep vs. Trinity Area at Edinboro University-Friday Mar. 9 at 7:30
