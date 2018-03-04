IRS Scam Reported in Conneaut, Ohio - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

IRS Scam Reported in Conneaut, Ohio

Posted: Updated:

At least five Conneaut, Ohio residents reported an IRS scam to police Thursday.

In each case, the caller claimed to be from the IRS's investigative unit and told the potential victims they owed money, police said.

The caller said if the money was not immediately paid, local police would come to their home and arrest them, according to Conneaut Police.

The IRS will never contact anyone over the phone to demand immediate payment for delinquent funds.

Conneaut Police wants people to be aware of the scam and to not give out any information or send money, gift cards or anything of value to the caller.

