Edinboro Women's Basketball Wins PSAC Tournament, Clinches NCAA Bid

For the fifth time under head coach Stan Swank, the Edinboro Women's Basketball team is the champion of the PSAC. The Fighting Scots defeated Millersville Sunday 77-64 in the finals to win the conference tournament.

This is the first conference championship for Edinboro since they won the 2013-14 title over Gannon.

Edinboro outscored Millersville 44-30 in the second half to second half to clinch the conference crown and secure a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Redshirt junior guard Jontay Walton led the Fighting Scots in scoring with 22 points and five rebounds, with 20 of the points coming in the second half. She was also 7-10 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Michaela Barnes chipped in 18 points on the night. She was named the MVP of the PSAC Tournament.

Senior forward Ciara Rosten grabbed her 19th double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds. This was her sixth straight and third of the tournament.

Edinboro will begin postseason play in the Atlantic Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The seeds and locations will be announced tonight at 10 p.m.

Tune into Erie Sports Now for all the latest information on Edinboro women's NCAA tournament appearance.