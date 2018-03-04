Edinboro Women's Basketball Wins PSAC Tournament, Clinches NCAA Bid

It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
Erie police are investigating after a car hit an 11-year-old child this afternoon. It happened near 16th and Liberty Street just before 4:00. Emergycare responded to the scene.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.More >>
No one was hurt when the tree fell after a day of saturating rains was followed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.More >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
With the District-10 Finals, now complete, the PIAA has announced the first round match ups for the girls and boys basketball playoffs. District-10 will have 14 boys teams and 11 girls teams in the first round. Here is the complete list of games for all District-10 area schools:More >>
