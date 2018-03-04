Gannon Men's Basketball Falters in PSAC Finals - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon Men's Basketball Falters in PSAC Finals

A long journey cross state, and to the PSAC Finals, but for the Gannon Golden Knights, they fall short in the PSAC Basketball Finals, losing to East Stroudsburg 89-67. Gannon finishes as the runner-up in the conference.

This was Gannon's first finals appearance since winning the title in 2015 at the Hammermill. However, this contest never seemed to be in the Golden Knights favor.

Gannon never led in the championship, as East Stroudsburg opened on a 12-2 run over the opening five minutes and the Warriors never looked back from there. a 16-8 run midway through the first helped push ESU to a 43-23 lead at the half.

Gannon worked to get within striking distance, but could never close the gap to more than 17 points in the second half.

Senior guard Jair Green led the way with his 25 points. Junior Evan Phoenix added to Green on the inside, recording a double-double, as the 6'9" forward went for 13 points and 14 boards in the loss. The two combined to go 15-28 from the field.

Senior guard Zay Jackson finished his final PSAC postseason game with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Golden Knights now wait to hear if they will receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be revealed Sunday night at 10 p.m. Tune into Erie Sports Now for further updates.

