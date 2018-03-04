Mercyhurst Women's Hockey Selected to NCAA Tournament

The Mercyhurst Lady Lakers are heading to the NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament after securing an automatic bid by winning the College Hockey America Championship over Robert Morris. Mercyhurst will face defending Division I Champion and one-seeded Clarkson in the first round.

The Lakers are in the tournament for the first time since 2015 when they lost to Wisconsin in the opening round. This is the 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Mercyhurst has played in the Frozen Four, four times, while winning the national title in 2009.

Fresh off the programs 14th conference tournament championship, Mercyhurst will travel to Potsdam, New York to battle with Clarkson who won the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The first round game will be played at Cheel Arena, the home rink for Clarkson. Face-off will be Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst has the advantage in the series against Clarkson, going 8-5-4 in the previous 17 meetings. The two have met once in NCAA Tournament action, with that encounter coming at the Frozen Four in 2014.