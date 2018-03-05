Democrat Bob Merski Running for Second District State House - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Democrat Bob Merski Running for Second District State House

Posted: Updated:

Democrat Bob Merski is officially running for second district state representative.

Merski made the announcement Sunday at the Sunflower Club alongside retiring State Rep. Flo Fabrizio, who endorsed him.

Merski said he is happy to follow in Fabrizio's footsteps.

"I'm very grateful for representative Fabrizio's endorsement," said Merski. "He served the district for 16 years and to have his mark of support on this campaign is just a huge honor. I'm very humbled."

Former county councilman Jay Breneman has also expressed interest in the seat. He is expected to announce his candidacy in the coming days.

Attorney and former Erie mayor Rick Filippi filed his petition Friday to run as a democrat for the seat.

Real estate broker Laban Marsh also announced he will be running as a Republican.

