Delay Unclear in Appointing Financial Monitor for Erie's Public Schools

Erie's Public Schools continue to wait after the state was supposed to appoint its financial monitor last week.

It could come as early as this week.

The reason for the delay is unknown, the district's communications director Daria Devlin told Erie News Now Sunday.

The district is also waiting to receive its additional $14 million in additional state aid that was approved for Erie and included in last year's budget.

It is expected to come at the same time the financial administrator is appointed.

At last word, the choice is between former state senator Jane Earll or former state education secretary Charles Zogby.

State senator Dan Laughlin's nominee - Jude Abraham - dropped out last week.

Gov. Tom Wolf will make the choice.

