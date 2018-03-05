Qdoba Files Lawsuit Against Scott Enterprises for Breach of Cont - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Qdoba Files Lawsuit Against Scott Enterprises for Breach of Contract

Scott Enterprises faces a lawsuit after the company reportedly broke a contract years ahead of schedule.

Qdoba Restaurant Corporation is suing Scott Enterprises for terminating its contract three years early, according to a report in the Erie Times-News.

The deal ran from 2010 to 2020, but Scott Enterprises announced last summer it would close the Mexican restaurant as a part of an expansion project in its Peach Street plaza.

The case is filed in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Qdoba is seeking more than $113,000 in damages.

A spokesperson from Scott Enterprises is expected to issue a statement on behalf of the company Monday.

