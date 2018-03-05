House Fire Under Investigation in Venango County

It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
It happened around 10:45p.m. in the 1300 block of Buffalo Rd.More >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
City of Corry Police arrested 19-year-old Scott R.S. Perkins of Pleasant Street and charged him with five counts of making terroristic threats against Corry Area High School and studentsMore >>
No one was hurt when the tree fell after a day of saturating rains was followed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.More >>
No one was hurt when the tree fell after a day of saturating rains was followed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.More >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened on Mill Street at the CSX Railroad tracks around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 26th and Myrtle.More >>
In each case, the caller claimed to be from the IRS's investigative unit and told the potential victims they owed money, police said.More >>
In each case, the caller claimed to be from the IRS's investigative unit and told the potential victims they owed money, police said.More >>
Erie police are investigating after a car hit an 11-year-old child this afternoon. It happened near 16th and Liberty Street just before 4:00. Emergycare responded to the scene.More >>
Erie police are investigating after a car hit an 11-year-old child this afternoon. It happened near 16th and Liberty Street just before 4:00. Emergycare responded to the scene.More >>
Two teams from local colleges will be making their way to the NCAA basketball tournament. Edinboro was selected to the women's field of 64, while Gannon will move on to the big dance in the men's tournament.More >>
Two teams from local colleges will be making their way to the NCAA basketball tournament. Edinboro was selected to the women's field of 64, while Gannon will move on to the big dance in the men's tournament.More >>