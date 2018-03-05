House Fire Under Investigation in Venango County

Firefighters battled a smokey house fire Sunday evening in Venango County.

Some family members were home when the fire broke out in Utica on Old Route 322, according to reports from the scene.

Everyone got out safely.

The fire caused moderate damage to the 1.5 story home.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

