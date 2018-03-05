Gannon University Signs Agreement with Kenyan School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon University Signs Agreement with Kenyan School

Gannon University is continuing its success in reaching out to international students.

The university Friday entered into an agreement with a prep school in Kenya to accept its students.

The agreement was signed Friday at the Gannon Global Admissions and Outreach Office.

The headmaster of the Swanara School in Nairobi traveled to Gannon to personally sign the paperwork.

He said the agreement allows his students to get a world-class education.

At the same time, Gannon can continue to expand its reputation as a global campus.

"Gannon offers some very good programs in the Engineering Department, Information Technology, which is of great interest to us," said Rafael Bosiree of Swanara School.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to reach out and be able to bring the students in to educate them at a very high quality education here at Gannon," said Bridget Philip of Gannon Global Admissions & Outreach.

Students from more than 40 countries around the world are currently enrolled at Gannon.

