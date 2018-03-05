No Criminal Charges to be Filed in September 2017 Deadly Shooting in Crawford County

No criminal charges will be filed in a September 2017 deadly shooting in Crawford County because the "use of deadly force was justified," according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Corey Shipton was shot and killed at a home along 5100 block of Wheeler Road in Conneaut Township Sept. 17.

A domestic violence call brought state troopers to the residence, which belonged to Jessie Bacon, 35.

Bacon and her friend Corey Shipton, 29, of Meadville were involved in a fight when Bacon's friend Dustin Coffey showed up, police said.

Gunfire then broke out. At some point, Coffey fired a gun at Shipton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police. Bacon was shot in the jaw.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, troopers said.

Two juveniles were home at the time but were not injured, according to State Police.

The coroner ruled Shipton's death as a homicide.

Coffey was taken in for questioning after the shooting, but he was released, according to investigators.

The case was turned over to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to decide if charges would be filed against Coffey, but Erie News Now learned Monday he would not be charged.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said:

“The Office of Attorney General looks carefully and takes seriously all referrals to the agency, not the least of which are those involving gun violence. After reviewing the facts and the law on this matter, a determination was made that the use of deadly force was justified and as such, criminal charges were not appropriate.”

