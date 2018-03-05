Fire Under Investigation at Fairview Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Under Investigation at Fairview Home

The cause of a fire Monday at a Fairview home is under investigation.

It was reported in the 4500 block of Uhlman Road around 12:20 p.m.

Firefighters found fire coming from the peak of the house, but the flames were contained to that part of the house.

The home suffered smoke damage.

No one was home at the time. There were pets inside, but they were able to get out safely.

