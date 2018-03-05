Florida Man Receives Probation for Exposing Himself at Conneaut - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Florida Man Receives Probation for Exposing Himself at Conneaut Lake Park

A Florida man who exposed himself at Conneaut Lake Park last summer will not spend any time in jail.

John Rabac, 67, of Orlando, was sentenced Monday to two years probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of indecent exposure in early January.

Rabac exposed himself to a 25-year-old woman and her 7-year-old niece in the changing area at the water park in July.

