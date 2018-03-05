Florida Man Receives Probation For Exposing Himself at Local Amusement Park

A Florida man who exposed himself to two females at Conneaut Lake Park last summer, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. John Rabac, who is 67 years old, was also ordered to pay a $250 fine by a Crawford County judge.

Police say Rabac exposed himself to a woman and her niece in the changing room area at the Splash City Water Park inside the amusement park. He admitted to it in court last week. His probation supervision can be transferred to Orlando, where he lives.