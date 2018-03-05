Florida Man Receives Probation For Exposing Himself at Local Amu - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Florida Man Receives Probation For Exposing Himself at Local Amusement Park

Posted: Updated:
John K. Rabac John K. Rabac

A Florida man who exposed himself to two females at Conneaut Lake Park last summer, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. John Rabac, who is 67 years old, was also ordered to pay a $250 fine by a Crawford County judge. 

Police say Rabac exposed himself to a woman and her niece in the changing room area at the Splash City Water Park inside the amusement park. He admitted to it in court last week. His probation supervision can be transferred to Orlando, where he lives. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com