Free CERT Training Available to Residents This Weekend

In response to all of the crazy weather Erie County has seen over the past year, the Department of Public Safety is offering free training sessions this weekend, called CERT training, or Community Emergency Response Team.

It is all to help residents prepare for and respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

Erie County has their own CERT volunteer team of about 90 members ready to assist in any emergency.

In the classes, they will teach residents safety and emergency skills such as small fire suppression, search and rescue, basic medical, hazmat, disaster psychology and more.

You must attend all three sessions to get certified. Upon completion, you will also receive an emergency kit.

For more information on CERT: https://www.ready.gov/community-emergency-response-team

To register for the class, or for more information, email: cert@eriecountypa.gov