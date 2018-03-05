Millcreek Township School Board to Survey Residents About Armed - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township School Board to Survey Residents About Armed Presence in All District Schools

The Millcreek Township School Board will be sending out a survey to township families by the middle of this week, regarding having an armed presence in all of its schools.

The survey will consist of two or three questions to hear the public's thoughts and will be posted on the district's website.

Currently, there is an armed school resource officer at McDowell High School, but Superintendent William Hall said they are considering having someone else armed in the other schools.

"It could be a teacher, who is willing to undertake that responsibility of being armed throughout the day. It could be another staff member, could be an administrator, it could be anybody. But in this district, with the size, it would be comforting for me if we had some kind of armed presence in all of the buildings," explained Hall.

Once posted, the survey will only be posted for about a week. 

For a link to the district's website: https://www.mtsd.org/

